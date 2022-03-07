Super League Gaming (SLGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

In related news, Director Mark Jung acquired 10,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 61,386 shares of company stock worth $147,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Super League Gaming by 193.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

SLGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

