Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.93

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 269714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

