Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.93

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 269714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.19.
Superior Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGI)
