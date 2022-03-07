SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.56 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001471 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $17,496.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,225,705 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

