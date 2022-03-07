SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gemini Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

