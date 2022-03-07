Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.34

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 200255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 210 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%.

Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

