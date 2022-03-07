Swerve Trading Up 30.9% This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00033549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00105066 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,309,493 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,584 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.