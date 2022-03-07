Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $27.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.35 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.