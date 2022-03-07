Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 742 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Synopsys by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock traded down $13.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,254. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

