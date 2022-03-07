Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FLYW stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 458,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,939. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,044 shares of company stock worth $14,756,002 in the last 90 days.

Flywire Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.