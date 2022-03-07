Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 279.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $36.63 on Monday, reaching $489.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $488.71 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

