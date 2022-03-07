Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 185,000 Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hyzon Motors stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.33. 3,055,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.63.

