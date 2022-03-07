Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. 2U accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of 2U worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 1,456,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,381. The stock has a market cap of $752.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

