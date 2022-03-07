Sycomore Asset Management Buys 1,406 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $17.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $703.07. The company had a trading volume of 460,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $733.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $594.03 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

