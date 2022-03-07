Sycomore Asset Management Buys 1,494 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $24.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $533.51. 2,282,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.