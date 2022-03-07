Sycomore Asset Management Buys 1,817 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,992 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $8.57 on Monday, reaching $199.09. 1,929,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.02 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

