Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 417,853 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 417,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.42% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth $5,110,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth $14,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,914. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

