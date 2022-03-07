Sycomore Asset Management Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after acquiring an additional 309,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $12.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.51. 844,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,074. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.59 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,950 shares of company stock worth $2,458,481 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

