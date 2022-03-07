Sycomore Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,357 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 3.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Stellantis worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ STLA traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.79. 8,178,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,263. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.
Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.