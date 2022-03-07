Sycomore Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,357 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 3.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Stellantis worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLA traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.79. 8,178,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,263. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

