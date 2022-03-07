Sycomore Asset Management Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $187.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,286 shares of company stock worth $30,845,269. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.