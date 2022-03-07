Sycomore Asset Management Has $13.45 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $15.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.52. 44,868,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,130,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

