Sycomore Asset Management Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.70.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $23.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.80. 2,701,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.