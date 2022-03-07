Sycomore Asset Management Has $53.70 Million Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. QIAGEN accounts for about 8.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of QIAGEN worth $53,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in QIAGEN by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. 1,668,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,715. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

