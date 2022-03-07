Sycomore Asset Management Has $8.64 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $14.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.97. 3,671,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

