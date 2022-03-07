Sycomore Asset Management Increases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Coursera makes up approximately 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Coursera worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coursera by 93.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Coursera by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 438,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,652. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,108 shares of company stock worth $3,901,776.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

