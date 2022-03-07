Sycomore Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the quarter. Chegg comprises approximately 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.15% of Chegg worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Chegg by 32.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,273,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,209,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Chegg stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -340.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $96.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.