Sycomore Asset Management Invests $5.17 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $12.16 on Monday, reaching $150.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,381,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,455. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.