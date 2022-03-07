Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 33,133,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,827,117. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

