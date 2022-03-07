Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $2,316,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 24.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 216,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
