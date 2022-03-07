Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $2,316,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 24.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 216,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. 2,132,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

