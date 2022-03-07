Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 67,200 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of Stride worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. 391,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,425. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

