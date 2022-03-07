Sycomore Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,908,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 935,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.72. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

Duolingo Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.