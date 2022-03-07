Sycomore Asset Management Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. Intuit makes up 0.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $27.56 on Monday, hitting $437.39. 2,310,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $545.14 and its 200 day moving average is $579.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.