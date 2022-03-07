Sycomore Asset Management Sells 175,000 Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Taboola.com accounts for about 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.57% of Taboola.com worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBLA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

TBLA traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. 486,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

