Sycomore Asset Management Sells 22,594 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $55.55. 49,657,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,351,857. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

