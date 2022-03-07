Sycomore Asset Management Sells 2,810 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $4,507,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $12.57 on Monday, hitting $534.75. 2,166,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,185. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.63 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

