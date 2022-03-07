Sycomore Asset Management Takes $24.49 Million Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,485,000. Alight accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.42% of Alight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,633,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $38,517,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.07. 3,053,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.