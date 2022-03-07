Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.70. 26,690,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,554,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

