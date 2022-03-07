Sycomore Asset Management Trims Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud accounts for 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.19% of Blackbaud worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
About Blackbaud (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.