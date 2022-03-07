Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €121.50 ($136.52).

A number of research firms have commented on SY1. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.53. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

