Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.80

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 219144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

A number of analysts have commented on SYIEY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Symrise alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.