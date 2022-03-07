Sypris Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,764 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,252% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several brokerages have commented on SYPR. TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

