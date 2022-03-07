T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will post $20.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.79 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $82.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.06 billion to $84.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.35 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.23 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

