Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 524.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,249 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 888,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $309,000.

TSM opened at $103.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

