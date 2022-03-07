Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNEYF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.72.

Shares of TNEYF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.28. 85,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

