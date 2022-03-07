Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.82.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,573 shares of company stock worth $2,892,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.97 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

