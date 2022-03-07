Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 3.3%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.70). Approximately 9,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.90).

The company has a market cap of £23.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 552.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 580.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Tandem Group news, insider Stephen Grant sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £182,000 ($238,469.60).

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

