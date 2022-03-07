Tarang Amin Sells 30,425 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 633,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

