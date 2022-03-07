Tarang Amin Sells 30,425 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 633,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
