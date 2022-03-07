Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

