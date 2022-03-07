Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
