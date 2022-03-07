TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Stock Holdings Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,618 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of TCV Acquisition worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCVA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,470,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

