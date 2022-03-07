Tecsys Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$30.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$449.41 million and a P/E ratio of 96.44. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

