TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,525 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.99% of TEGNA worth $40,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

